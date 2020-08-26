Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.17. The stock had a trading volume of 620,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,675 shares of company stock worth $64,540,890. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

