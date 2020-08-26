Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.66.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,654,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

