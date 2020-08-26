Shelton Capital Management Purchases 900 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,580. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

