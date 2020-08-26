Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

