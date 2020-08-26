Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,885 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

