Shelton Capital Management Sells 354 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,526. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

