Shelton Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,563,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,435. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

