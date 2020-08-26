Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,800 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. 4,717,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,695 shares of company stock worth $54,755,165. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

