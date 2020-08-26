Shelton Capital Management Sells 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. 1,917,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.