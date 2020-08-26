Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,064,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,408,000 after buying an additional 131,982 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

