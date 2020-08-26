Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 25,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 85,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -107.50.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

