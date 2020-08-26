SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $899,098.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $899,098.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.91 or 0.05593861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049113 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

