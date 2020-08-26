SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Volume of $356,444.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $356,444.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

