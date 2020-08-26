Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 2,186,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,751,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SINT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

