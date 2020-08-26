Skycoin Trading Down 3.9% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00005745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant and C2CX. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $426,954.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00130543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.01669600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00194303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00151603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,190,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, C2CX, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

