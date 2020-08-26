Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Slack (NYSE:WORK) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 18,873,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,994,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,276,790 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,787. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

