Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Up 15.2%

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.88. 6,373,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 1,671,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWBI. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock worth $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

