SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,441.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $157,441.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003839 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,785,560 coins and its circulating supply is 27,708,468 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

