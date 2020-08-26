SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $155,572.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,810,240 coins and its circulating supply is 27,733,148 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

