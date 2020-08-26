Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 5.8%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.09. 816,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 671,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

