Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 5.8%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.09. 816,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 671,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.
