Sparkle Loyalty Price Tops $0.18 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $530,786.75 and $682,830.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 57% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,961,090 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars.

