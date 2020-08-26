SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 55,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

