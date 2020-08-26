Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Spotify makes up 5.1% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Spotify were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Spotify by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

