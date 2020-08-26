Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Square stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. 6,861,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,482,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.97 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

