StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $9,770,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 46.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 30.3% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 36,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 620,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

NFLX traded up $56.95 on Wednesday, hitting $547.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,251,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

