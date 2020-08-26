StoneX Group Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132,150. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

