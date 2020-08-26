Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 9%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 157,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 93,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

