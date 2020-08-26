Sun Life Financial INC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,539. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

