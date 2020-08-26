Sun Life Financial INC Has $416,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Waters were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $216.09. 415,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,183. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

