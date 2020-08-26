Sun Life Financial INC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. 878,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 857.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

