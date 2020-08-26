Sun Life Financial INC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $605.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.03. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

