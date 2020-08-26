Sun Life Financial INC Invests $1.69 Million in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Stag Industrial accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 132.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,260. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.