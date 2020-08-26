Sun Life Financial INC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 1,604,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,173. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

