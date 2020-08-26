Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 171 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.22. 2,555,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,123. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

