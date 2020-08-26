Sun Life Financial INC Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. 2,070,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

