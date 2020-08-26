Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. 6,482,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292,162. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

