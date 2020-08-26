Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after buying an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after buying an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.18. The stock had a trading volume of 637,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

