Sun Life Financial INC Sells 238 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

