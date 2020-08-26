Sun Life Financial INC Sells 264 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 761,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,342,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427,854 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 997,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTD. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

