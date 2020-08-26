Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 5%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.76. 3,831,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,242,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUNW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

