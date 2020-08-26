Synergy Trading Down 40.4% This Week (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Synergy has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Synergy coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synergy has a market cap of $125,942.23 and approximately $7.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00750719 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00711066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.