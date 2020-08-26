Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,742,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.98. The stock had a trading volume of 487,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.