Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 147,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,530. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

