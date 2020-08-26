Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Livongo Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livongo Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,477. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,443. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

