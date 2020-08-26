Telemark Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 160.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 153,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,404,102 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 1,800,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.