Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,000. Twilio accounts for about 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,446. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,223 shares of company stock worth $94,510,177. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

