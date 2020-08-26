Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. 4,178,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.