Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $6.39 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Thor Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 47.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 76,962 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

THO stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

