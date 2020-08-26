Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,398,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in CarGurus by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 657,827 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $734,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,556 shares of company stock worth $24,871,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.