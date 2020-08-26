Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

